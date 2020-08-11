Chicken wing photo goes viral, Briqhouse fires employee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A cook at a downtown Waterloo bar and grill was fired after apparently posting a photo of a fryer full of chicken wings sitting in a trash can.

Briqhouse Bar and Grill co-owner Chad Barnett posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page and later in the comments that the unnamed employee was “fired on the spot” for the incident, which apparently took place on Sunday afternoon.

Co-owner and kitchen manager Anthony King told The Courier the employee was a cook who knew the restaurant’s policies and procedures, none of which involved putting a fry basket of wings in the garbage can.

“We can also assure that the food in the picture was not served to any guest, it was discarded, and all cooking utensils were cleaned and sanitized,” Barnett said in his post Sunday.

The incident came to light after a customer, Shanelle Madlock, posted a photo of the chicken wings in the fryer basket in the trash, as well as two photos of a phone showing the photo was shared to a group chat involving a dozen people.

“Yes, these are my wings right before they made them,” she posted to Facebook on Sunday, noting she and her mother planned to contact the health department.