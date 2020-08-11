Chicken wing photo goes viral, Briqhouse fires employee

WATERLOO — A cook at a downtown Waterloo bar and grill was fired after apparently posting a photo of a fryer full of chicken wings sitting in a trash can.
Briqhouse Bar and Grill co-owner Chad Barnett posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page and later in the comments that the unnamed employee was “fired on the spot” for the incident, which apparently took place on Sunday afternoon.
Co-owner and kitchen manager Anthony King told The Courier the employee was a cook who knew the restaurant’s policies and procedures, none of which involved putting a fry basket of wings in the garbage can.
“We can also assure that the food in the picture was not served to any guest, it was discarded, and all cooking utensils were cleaned and sanitized,” Barnett said in his post Sunday.
The incident came to light after a customer, Shanelle Madlock, posted a photo of the chicken wings in the fryer basket in the trash, as well as two photos of a phone showing the photo was shared to a group chat involving a dozen people.
“Yes, these are my wings right before they made them,” she posted to Facebook on Sunday, noting she and her mother planned to contact the health department.
Her post had been shared more than 350 times by Tuesday. Madlock could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
King said the group chat was among employees of Briqhouse, including Barnett and himself, and blamed the photo’s circulation on a former employee in the group chat who King said was “disgruntled.”
“It has been blown way out of proportion,” King said Tuesday.
He said there was no garbage in the can at the time of the photo, just an empty trash can liner, and that none of the pictured wings would have been served to customers on that day because they were being prepared for the week and then are stored in the kitchen’s cooler.
Nonetheless, he confirmed the wings were thrown out and Barnett “immediately fired” the employee.
“I go through more chicken wings than anybody in this town,” King said. “He (the employee) was just an idiot about it.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.