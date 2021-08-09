Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

Villanueva said he supports people coming who are fully vaccinated and doesn't think there will be a rush of Americans initially.

Near the border in Washington state, Blaine Chamber of Commerce board member Carroll Solomon called the reopening a step in the right direction for businesses. But she also said it was somewhat concerning because of an increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

“For people who need to get up there (to Canada) for family reasons, it's wonderful,” said Solomon, who also volunteers at the Blaine Visitor Information Center.

With all the hoops people need to jump through — being fully vaccinated, getting tested for COVID-19 and uploading that information to an app — she doesn’t think that people will be going to Canada for many day trips.

Steve Blake, who lives in Stanstead, Quebec — just across the border from Derby Line, Vermont, — is hoping his siblings living in the United States will be able to visit Canada soon so they can hold a memorial service for their mother who died in early 2020. But given the requirements, he doesn't know how quickly that will happen.

“I’d like it to be sooner rather than later,” he said.