California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards

CLEMENTS, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a Northern California bar was arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to several undercover state agents for $20 each.

After receiving a tip, undercover agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control went to Old Corner Saloon in the city of Clements several times in April and bought fake laminated vaccination cards, officials said.

They returned to the small-town bar this week and saw others buy the phony cards and arrested the bar's owner, supervising agent Luke Blehm told Sacramento news station KTXL-TV.

It wasn’t immediately known if the bar owner, Todd Anderson, has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. No one answered the phone at the bar Friday.

“He was in possession of a number of other unfilled-out COVID-19 vaccination cards, a laminating machine, laminate and several other cards that were finished. And it appears that they were waiting to be given to people,” Blehm said.

Blehm said it appears it's the first such arrest in California.