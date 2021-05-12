Asian stocks follow Wall St lower as inflation worries mount

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 2.1% to 4,063.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2% to 33,587.66 in its biggest decline since January. The Nasdaq gave up 2.7% in its largest pullback since March.

Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all fell more than 2%. Tesla fell 4.4%, bringing its pullback this month to nearly 17%.

Bond yields, or the difference between market price and the payout at maturity, snapped higher as prices fell. Bond prices fall if investors worry the value of that payout will be eroded by higher inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.69% from Tuesday's 1.62%, a big move.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 46 cents to $65.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 80 cents on Wednesday to $66.08. Brent crude, used to price international oils, sank 53 cents to $68.79 per barrel in London. It rose 77 cents the previous session to $69.32 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 109.67 yen from Wednesday's 109.60 yen. The euro edged up to $1.2083 from $1.2080.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0