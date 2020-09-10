As kayaking popularity soars, state says wear a life jacket

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When people shopping for kayaks and gear ask Eric Grodt, owner of Up a Creek kayak and canoe store in Central City, about his recommendation for the best life jacket, he tells them “the one you’re wearing.”

That’s because kayaks skim close to the water’s surface and can tip easily. A paddler who has his or her life jacket in the bottom of the boat or tucked into the front rigging likely won’t be able to find it if the kayak flips, Grodt said.

Kayaks were involved in 10% of boat incidents in Iowa over the last three years but 37% of fatalities, according to data from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“People do not feel that canoes and kayaks are boats,” said Susan Stocker, Iowa DNR boating law administrator. “Therefore, they don’t connect that you have to have the same safety equipment.”

Retailers trained



Iowa law requires everyone riding in a boat, including a kayak or canoe, to have a life jacket. Kids 12 and under must wear one when the boat is moving, but Stocker would like to see everyone follow that rule.