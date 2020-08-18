Business Brief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

People in business

Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, Inc. (CGA) announces Stephen Troskey has become AICP certified.

Troskey has been employed as a planning project manager with CGA since 2015. he recently took the test to advance his planning career with the certification offered by the American Planning Association.

The certification is the only nationwide, independent verification of planners' qualifications. Those that become certified pledge to uphold high standards of practice, ethics, and professional conduct.

"The AICP certification will enable me to stay up-to-date with changes and advances in the field and will allow me to network with other planning professionals, which ultimately increases my ability to provide the best possible service to my client, "stated Troskey.

