WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks suffered their sixth straight loss after dropping a 3-0 game to St. Cloud on Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks, who won their division in the first half of Northwoods League play, fell to 0-5 in the second half.

Bucks starter Duncan Davitt, who pitches for the University of Iowa, went six strong innings. He struck out 10 and did not allow an earned run.

Waterloo’s Max Jung-Goldberg went 3-for-4.

