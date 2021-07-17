Bucks earn tough road win

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Michael Mitchell pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit, one-walk baseball while striking out 11 as Waterloo edged La Crosse 4-3 on Friday night.

The Bucks improved to 27-18 overall in Northwoods League play and 4-7 in second-half play. Waterloo won its division title in the first half.

All seven of the game’s runs scored after the sixth. Waterloo’s Josh Kasevich (2-for-4, R, RBI) and Max Jung-Goldberg (2-for-4) each had multi-hit performances in the win.

Mitchell displayed his toughness in the first inning, working around the Loggers putting two on in scoring position with nobody out to keep the game scoreless. Garrett McGowan threw a runner out at home to help secure the shutout inning.

Kasevich and Jung-Goldberg opened the seventh with back-to-back singles, then McGowan tapped a fielder’s choice to advance Kasevich to third. A short while later the Bucks’ shortstop scampered home on a passed ball, giving Waterloo a 1-0 lead.

La Crosse tied the game in the home half only to see Ryan McNally and Sam Biller begin the top of the eighth with a hit-by-pitch and a walk. The pair took off on a double steal and drew an errant throw into left, allowing McNally to cross home as the go-ahead run for the Bucks.