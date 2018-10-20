KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Blaney felt good about his chances of advancing to the next round of NASCAR’s playoffs even before he qualified fourth for the elimination race at Kansas Speedway.
Yes, he is 22 points outside the cutoff line. Yes, he has to leapfrog a couple of other guys to make the final eight, who will contest the next three rounds before the season-ending race at Homestead.
But Blaney has always considered the fast mile-and-a-half track one of his best, even though he’s yet to win here in seven career starts. He has led laps four times, was on the pole for the spring race last year and was strong this past spring before ultimately wrecking out.
“This is a good track for us. I can’t think of another track to go to trying to win it,” Blaney said. “We’ve had a good chance, especially the first race this year before I wrecked ourselves. So hope we have a good shot Sunday to move on.”
The trouble for Blaney is that just about everybody on the bubble is also strong at Kansas.
Clint Bowyer, who is seventh and 21 points inside the cutoff line, considers the track his home after growing up in Emporia. Martin Truex Jr. is currently riding the bubble, 18 points to the good, and swept the races at Kansas last year before finishing second to Kevin Harvick this past spring.
Brad Keselowski is the first driver outside the cutoff, and while he has just three top-5 finishes in 17 starts at Kansas, he qualified fifth on Friday — right behind Blaney, his Penske Racing teammate, who is four points back of him as they jockey for a spot in the next round of the playoffs.
Joey Logano will start from the pole, giving him a good chance of earning stage points and securing his place in the next round — he’s currently fifth and 39 points ahead of the cutoff. Harvick qualified second, and at third in the playoff race he needs only to stay out of trouble to advance.
Busch will start seventh and Kurt Busch will start 11th as both try to lock up spots in the next round.
