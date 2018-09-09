+2 
Emily Quinby

Quinby

BRITTANY WESSELS, manager, and STEVEN KEPPLER and EMILY QUINBY, both senior associates, were promoted at the Waterloo assurance services office of RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services.

+2 
Brittany Wessels

Wessels
+2 
Steven Keppler

Keppler

