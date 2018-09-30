+3 
Brittany Harrison

Harrison

VGM Group has hired four new associates. BRITTANY HARRISON is a patient care coordinator for VGM’s Homelink division. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. JAMIE JO CORKERY has also joined the Homelink team as a patient care coordinator. VGM’s Fulfillment division has added two new associates, LESLIE RITTER, a student at UNI, and MIRANDA WALTERS.

+3 
Jamie Jo Corkery

Corkery
+3 
Leslie Ritter

Ritter
+3 
Miranda Walters

Walters

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments