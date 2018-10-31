Oct. 29 through Nov. 4
Church sets annual meal
WATERLOO — The Eye of the Needle will host its annual “Chicken and Noodles with a Gift” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave.
Cost for adults is $8, and children 11 and younger are free. Carry-outs will be available, and T-shirts will be on sale.
For more information, call 232-4103. The business number is 215-6151.
EVANSDALE -- The Evansdale AMVETS is hosting a chili cook-off contest from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday Nov. 1, followed by trunk or treating from 5 to 7 p.m.
All are welcome to join the chili contest, with all-you-can-eat chili for $5.
The event also marks the Salvation Army's Red Kettle kick-off.
Nov. 5 through Nov. 11
Author to speak about new book
REINBECK — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Westview Estates about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II.”
Everyone is welcome.
There were about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa during WWII.
Blood drive
set for Nov. 5
SUMNER -- There will be a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Author to speak
about new book
GRUNDY CENTER -- Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Grundy Center Public Library at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and at the Waterloo Public Library on the same day at 6 p.m. about her newest book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II. "
About 25,000 German, Italian, and Japanese prisoners spent time in Iowa during the war. They worked on farms, canning factories, and other types of work, helping to replace the labor lost when the men went to war.
McCann was able to speak with people who worked with the POWs, had them work on their farms, or got to know them.
U.S. history, musicals take center stage at Wartburg’s Keep on Learning Series
WAVERLY -- Vicki Edelnant and Norma Caquelin will review what musical theater teaches about history at Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Nov. 8.
Edelnant, retired director of Wartburg’s Pathways Center, and Caquelin, a former Waterloo high school teacher, also will delve into the accuracy of the history lessons one learns from musical theater during “U.S. History on the Musical Stage.”
Classes continue Nov. 15 and 29 and Dec. 6 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the series will include “Surviving the Extremes” in January, “The Vietnam War” in February, “To Your Good Health” in March and “And That Changed Everything” in April.
For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or go to www.wartburg.edu/kol
WAVERLY -- The 506 Café will open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Waverly Senior Center.
Turkey casserole, corn chowder soup, salad and assorted pies are on the menu.
Friends of the Family will join the Waverly Senior Center’s volunteers again this month to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support Friend of the Family, serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and the Waverly Senior Center, serving area senior citizens.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information.
WAVERLY -- Linda Betsinger McCann will participate in the Waverly Public Library's Author Fair from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
She will have copies of all her books, including her newest book, "Prisoner of War Camps in Iowa during World War II." Everyone is welcome.
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society will host the "Help Us Help Them" fundraiser on Nov. 8.
This year’s event is at the Hilton Garden Inn. Doors open at 6 p.m. The evening features hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, program, and music by the California Street Sax Quartet.
Abby Turpin, KWWL news anchor, will be the master of ceremonies. Cedar Bend Humane Society’s “adoptable furry friends” will make a special appearance during the social hour.
This event raises money to support life-saving programs. These programs include the Barn Cat/TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return), spay and neuter, medical care, adoption ready needs, and lost and found services. All proceeds raised during this event benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.
Reservations can be made by calling 232-6887 or emailing cbhsevents@mchsi.com.
DENVER -- Tonic-Sol Fa will give a concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Denver High School Cyclone Center Auditorium.
The Denver High School Mixed Chorus will sing an opener for the Emmy Award-winning quartet from Minne
Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door, available at Denver Savings Bank, or by calling 984-5635.
Nov. 12 and later or timeless
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host "Grief and the Holidays" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Stacia Danielson, ARNP, WHC behavioral health, will provide tips on navigating the holiday season, while keeping the memory of loved ones alive
The event is free and open to the public.
Registration is requested at (319) 483-1360.
NEW HAMPTON -- Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the New Hampton Public Library at noon Nov. 13 about her book, "Prohibition in Eastern Iowa."
There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.
McCann enjoys researching little-known episodes in Iowa history.
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Antique Automobile Club of America will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Mallard Point Retirement Residence, 2603 Orchard Drive.
Members and general public car buffs are welcome. The agenda will include plans and information for the Dec. 8 Christmas party and next year's events.
A video, "Torque Fest 13," will be presented.
For more details, call 233-6813.
OELWEIN -- An Oelwein community blood drive is set for 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
WATERLOO -- East High School trumpet players Trevor Averhoff, Mikel Sailor and Peyton Borseth have been accepted and will perform at the Wartburg College Trumpet Festival.
This honor festival is open to trumpet players from all over the state and hosts prestigious trumpet players from around the world.
They will perform with 40 other high school trumpet players on Nov. 8 at Wartburg.
CEDAR FALLS -- The Friends of the Hearst have elected officers for 2018-2019.
Returning to the executive board are President Wendy Bowman and Treasurer Diane Meggers.
Bowman, communications director for the city of Waterloo, begins a fourth term as president. Meggars, retail managing officer of the MidWestOne Bank, also begins a fourth term.
David Beaty, president of Heartland Financial Services, will serve his first term as vice president in charge of fundraising. Also serving a first term as
secretary is Byron Clark. Clark is employed by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa in the finance department.
Board member Gretchen Woodrick formerly held the secretary position for three years. Other Friends board members include Scott Cawelti, Linda Taylor, and Sandra Van Allen.
The Friends of the Hearst is a non-profit 501c3 whose purpose is to support the James & Meryl Hearst Center for the Arts.
NEEW HARTFORD -- The New Hartford American Legion Auxiliary will host a soup and sandwich dinner on Dec. 9.
Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Hartford Community Building.
HAMPTON -- The Franklin Chorale will give a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Dec . 2 at First Congregational UCC, 22 First Ave. SW.
This year celebrates the 40th anniversary of the chorale, founded by Director Mary Lou Semler in 1978.
A tuba quartet from the University of Northern Iowa will be the featured guest artists. In addition, Dr. James Hamman, Iowa Falls, will be back to play the pipe organ with the chorale on the finale, “O Come, All Ye Faithful."
Hamman was the featured guest artist in 2017.
WATERLOO -- The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., is offering Toddler Time each month.
Kids ages 1-4 can enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
The next session is set for Nov. 29, and other dates are Dec. 27, Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25 and May 30.
Cost is $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free, as are museum members. For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.
Students take
part in contest
GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco High School, South Tama High School and Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City have been named runners-up in the UnityPoint Health Imagine the Amazing online voting contest.
Don Bosco rallied 138,942 votes, South Tama garnered 45,406 and Immaculate Conception totaled 41,199 in the two-week span of the contest, which ended Sept. 30.
More than 2,600 K-12 nonprofit schools within the 99 counties of Iowa and the primary counties served by UnityPoint Health in Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin were eligible to participate.
