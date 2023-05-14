ABORTION:In front of an exuberant crowd, North Carolina's Democratic governor vetoed legislation Saturday that would have banned nearly all abortions in his state after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Roy Cooper affixed his veto stamp to the bill in an unconventionally public display in the capital, Raleigh, launching a major test for GOP leaders who recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.

POLAND:An object believed to be an observation balloon entered Polish airspace from Belarus and flew over the country for several hours before disappearing from radar, prompting the military to carry out a search by air and on the ground on Saturday.

TURKEY:Turkish politicians held final rallies in the last hours of campaigning before Sunday's pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections that could significantly shape the NATO member's future. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces his toughest challenge in his two decades of power.

PAKISTAN:A raid on militants in Pakistan's southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead, the army said Saturday.

TORNADO:At least one person was killed when a tornado struck a community near the southern tip of Texas, damaging dozens of homes and knocking down power lines early Saturday, authorities said. At least 10 other people were hospitalized.

DIPLOMACY:Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was indivisible since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.