YANKEES:Manager Aaron Boone expects outfielder Aaron Judge to be activated on Tuesday for a game against the Athletics. Judge worked out Saturday, along with third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is set to intensify his on-field drills over the next week.

CUBS:Kerry Wood threw out the first pitch before Saturday's game, exactly 25 years after tying a major-league record by striking out 20 Astros batters at Wrigley Field. Wood also led the seventh-inning-stretch singalong.

CARDINALS:Adam Wainwright allowed four runs over five-plus innings in his season debut against the Tigers Saturday after being activated from the injured list. The right-hander, who is starting his 19th and final major league season, struck out five and walked none.

WHITE SOX:Designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized Saturday due to intensifying abdominal pain. Jiménez is on a season-high eight-game hitting streak. GUARDIANS: Oscar Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. The 25-year-old outfielder has struggled at the plate, batting just .192 with one homer and five RBIs. BLUE JAYS: Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup on Saturday because of left wrist discomfort.