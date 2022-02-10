New Hampton woman latest theft ring arrest

WATERLOO — A rural New Hampton woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with the organized theft of catalytic converters in the Waterloo area.

Megan Jolene Heying, 22, was arrested Tuesday at the Black Hawk County Jail on one count of ongoing criminal conduct. She was released a short time later pending trial.

Authorities allege they found evidence linking Heying to the sale of floor jacks and electric grinders — items used in the theft of the pollution control devices — at a Waterloo pawn shop in December 2020.

They also found records showing she sold three converters as scrap at Alter recycling in May, and found Facebook messages showing she was involved in discussions about the theft and sale of converters with several other people charged in the investigation, according to court records.

Police said they saw a spike in the theft of catalytic converters beginning in January 2021, and so far there have been more than 80 incidents, most involving multiple converters, with damages estimated at more than $100,000.

At least nine other people have been arrested in connection with the thefts over the past year.

urth arrest in December home robbery

WATERLOO — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Waterloo home in December.

Kayla Lynn Tiefel, 22, of 811 W. Third St., was arrested Thursday on one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Authorities allege Tiefel was one of at least four people who entered an apartment at 1245 South St. around 1:40 a.m. Dec. 9.

One of the intruders was armed with a shotgun that was pointed at the resident during the break-in. A second person was found carrying a pistol, according to court records.

The suspects took $15 in cash and a pocket knife from the apartment.

Arrested earlier were Thomas Lee Brown, 41, of Cedar Falls; Joshua Leonard Vasquez, 26, of Waterloo; and Michelle Lynn Wilson, 48, of Waterloo.

Waterloo man guilty of federal gun charge

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who allegedly pointed a revolver at a woman’s head and fired a shot at a house in 2021 has been found guilty of federal weapons charges.

Jurors found Trivansky Tyrique Swington, 29, guilty of felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday following three days of trial in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Prosecutors said Swington got into an argument inside a vehicle as he and others were leaving a home following a night of drinking.

Swington allegedly scratched and clawed at the woman and pulled out chunks of her hair. At some point, Swington pulled out a .38 special revolver and pointed it at the woman’s head. Others in the vehicle tried to wrestle the gun away from Swington.

Swington allegedly began walking away and fired off a single shot as he left, prosecutors said.

Police found Swington a few blocks away and also located the revolver.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Swington is prohibited from possessing guns because of felony conviction in a 2014 robbery outside a grocery store.

