KYIV, Ukraine — Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine, and the leaders of three European Union countries visited the embattled capital. The White House announced President Joe Biden will meet with European leaders at an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on March 24.

With the number of people driven from the country by the war eclipsing 3 million, large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and killed dozens of people. The shelling ignited a huge fire in a 15-story apartment building.

The strikes targeted a western district of Kyiv, disrupting a relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking condition of anonymity, said the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets within Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces are making little to no progress.

As for the peace talks, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said they were discussing a cease-fire and Russian troop withdrawal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO.

In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement, Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered in London he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.

“We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can’t enter those doors,” he said. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is.”

Source: Pfizer seeks OK for 4th shot

WASHINGTON — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control must approve the request.

Wholesale inflation up 10%; oil drops

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. The increases were in line with economists’ forecasts. Wholesale energy prices were up 33.8% over the past year and food prices 13.7%.

The report did not include price changes after Feb. 15, missing a spike in energy prices when Russia invaded Ukraine nine days later.

Meanwhile, stocks rallied Tuesday on Wall Street as oil prices tumbled more than 6%, taking some pressure off the world’s high inflation. A barrel of U.S. crude fell below $97 after starting the week above $109.

— Associated Press

