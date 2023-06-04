ASIA: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin vowed Saturday that Washington would not stand for China's "coercion and bullying" of U.S. allies and partners, while assuring Beijing that the U.S. remains committed to maintaining the status quo on Taiwan and would prefer dialogue over conflict. He spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual forum of top defense officials, diplomats and leaders in Singapore.

TWITTER: Ella Irwin, a top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation, left the company soon after owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform's handling of posts about transgender topics. She confirmed her resignation in a pair of tweets late Friday.

TIANANMEN SQUARE: Hong Kong police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on Saturday — the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown — a move that signals the city's shrinking freedom of expression under Beijing's rule.

MIDDLE EAST: A gun battle along Israel's southern border with Egypt left three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian officer dead Saturday, officials said. It was a rare instance of deadly violence along the frontier.

JOURNALISTS BANNED: Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Saturday that journalists from countries Russia regards as unfriendly are banned from covering the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of the country's showpiece events, this month.

FLORIDA SHOOTING: Police in Florida arrested one man Saturday and announced arrest warrants for two others believed to be the gunmen who opened fire along a crowded beachside promenade on Memorial Day, wounding nine people.