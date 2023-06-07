CAPITOL RIOT: James Breheny, also known as Seamus Evers and a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from Little Ferry, N.J., who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and bragged about it in text messages, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of obstructing Congress.

ABORTION: A Whole Woman's Health Alliance abortion clinic in Indiana will close nearly a year after the state approved a ban on the practice. The organization cited "unnecessary" and "politically driven" restrictions on abortions as forcing its closure, according to a Monday announcement.

KIDNAPPING PLOT: Shawn Michael Fix, 40, of Belleville, accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, plans to change his not-guilty plea Wednesday, records show.

INFRASTRUCTURE: The White House on Tuesday launched invest.gov, a website to highlight infrastructure projects and private manufacturing investments and their positive impact on the U.S. economy.

GEORGE SANTOS: A federal magistrate ruled Tuesday to make public the names of the co-signers on indicted Rep. George Santos' $500,000 release bond, but said she'll keep them secret for now to give his lawyer time to appeal the decision.

DRUG PRICES: Merck sued the federal government to halt a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices that is expected to save taxpayers billions of dollars. In a complaint Tuesday, Merck said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selects drugs to be included and dictates the price, threatening "a ruinous daily excise tax" if drugmakers decline to agree.