Who cycles, how often, how far, and for what reasons? To answer those questions and understand the demographics of cycling, a 2020 study looked at bicycle use in 17 countries, including the U.S. Using data from the study, which Transport Reviews published, Velotric broke down the gender demographics of cycling around the world.
How many people ride varies widely by country, from 2% in the United Kingdom to 26% in the Netherlands, where cycling is more gender balanced. Finland, Germany, and Japan also have high percentages of bikers. The lowest percentages are in Brazil and the U.S., where only about 1% of people bike.
The cities with the highest percentage of cyclists are Amsterdam and Osaka, Japan, followed by Tokyo, Munich, and Nagoya, Japan. It is important to note the study's data separated people as strictly "men" and "women," and thus did not capture the full spectrum of gender identities within its results.
The levels of cycling in a given area are affected by such policies as creating safe bicycle lanes, installing bicycle racks, and connecting lanes to other modes of transportation, as well as the distance people must travel.
Cycling is a low-impact form of exercise, which makes it a sustainable means of physical fitness in the later stages of life, though whether people continue to cycle as they age differs from place to place. Older people who bicycle can continue to enjoy health benefits such as improved protection from the likelihood of stroke, heart attack, certain cancers, and other serious illnesses. Furthermore, getting cars off the streets can provide environmental benefits. If the average person traded a car ride for a bike ride just once daily, they would reduce their transportation-based CO2 footprint by 67%.
