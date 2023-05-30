Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — The Bridges Ride, a free public bike ride presented by the Cedar Valley Trails Partnership and Gilbertville Depot, will have an informal start either at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pfeiffer Springs Park in Cedar Falls, or at 10 a.m. at Cedar Valley Nature Trail parking lot in Evansdale.

The ride celebrates and commemorates efforts to replace or repair bridges on the trail. Live music from noon to 3 p.m. at the Gilbertville Depot will feature the Bob Dorr Band. Hungry Charlie’s Food Truck will be at the Depot, too.

Three levels of rides will be offered, a 60-mile advanced ride, 32-mile intermediate ride and a nine-mile family ride. Helmets are required. Snacks and drinks will be provided at various locations on the route. Door prizes will be given away.

Registration is online at tinyurl.com/2023bridgesride.

