Brianna Mau

Mau

BRIANNA MAU, ARNP, has joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at the Iowa Spine and Brain Institute in Waterloo. Mau, of Cedar Falls, graduated from Allen College in Waterloo with a bachelor of science in nursing in 2015 and a master of science in nursing in 2018. She previously worked as a nurse at Covenant Clinic Convenient Care in Waterloo.

