BRIANNA MAU, ARNP, has joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at the Iowa Spine and Brain Institute in Waterloo. Mau, of Cedar Falls, graduated from Allen College in Waterloo with a bachelor of science in nursing in 2015 and a master of science in nursing in 2018. She previously worked as a nurse at Covenant Clinic Convenient Care in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.