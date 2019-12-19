Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Brenden Deasfernandes

  • Defensive Back
  • 6-0, 170, freshman
  • Belleville, Mich. (Belleville HS)

Earned Division 1 first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . Career - - Played defensive back and wide receiver as a prep . . . team captain as a senior . . . 30 tackles, nine pass break-ups, and one interception as a senior.

