Bremer County GOP to discuss EMS at meeting

READLYN-- Bremer County Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt will discuss improving Emergency Medical Service at the Bremer County GOP Central Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Readlyn Library.

On Feb. 7, the Bremer County GOP 2022 Caucus location for all precincts is Rada Auditorium at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the Rada Auditorium. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. Representatives will assist caucus goers in determining their proper precinct for participation.

To participate in the caucus you must be age 18 by the 2022 General Election (born on or before 11/8/2004) and be a registered Bremer County Republican, or register at the caucus. Please bring proof of identity (photo id) or residency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0