Brady Petersen

Offensive tacklet

6-foot-5, 270 pounds

Ankeny (Centennial)

Petersen was a first-team all-state linemen who helped Centennial to an 8-2 season. A three-star recruit, he was No. 6 rated prospect in the state by 247Sports. Petersen had 12 offers, including a handful of MAC programs.

