League report
Tuesday
SR. SUNRISE -- Pacers 1,991, Asters 713. Men's series: George Jenson 507, Ron Nelson 487, Darrell Taylor 468. Games: Taylor 208, Jenson 194, Nelson 177. Women's series: Karla Harn 460, Sharon Heiser 406, Madonna Swehla 295. Games: Harn 193, Heiser 152, Swehla 117.
