Bowling: League report
Tuesday

3&1 SCRATCH -- Men's series: Dennis Marquardt 748, Eric Smith 719, Adam Ramsey 701. Games: Marquardt 278-258, Smith 266. Women's series: Tami Craig 541, Kathy Auringer 534, Games: Judy Toepher 221, Craig 202.

