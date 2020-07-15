Bowling: League report

League report
Tuesday
3&1 SCRATCH -- Men's series: Dennis Marquardt 748, Eric Smith 719, Adam Ramsey 701. Games: Marquardt 278-258, Smith 266. Women's series: Tami Craig 541, Kathy Auringer 534, Games: Judy Toepher 221, Craig 202.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today