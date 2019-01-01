PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Urban Meyer says he decided to end his remarkable coaching career at Ohio State partly because of the stress inherent in this high-intensity job.
After his Buckeyes blew most of a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter and had to recover a last-minute onside kick to win the Rose Bowl, anybody could understand why this 54-year-old coach can’t wait to retire.
But the stress is over. Meyer is going out at the top of his profession. And for the first time, he is a Rose Bowl champion.
Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Meyer headed into retirement with a 28-23 victory after the fifth-ranked Buckeyes held off No. 9 Washington’s thrilling comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.
Meyer is walking away after going 83-9 at Ohio State with one national championship, three Big Ten titles and this Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes’ eighth overall in the Granddaddy of Them All.
“I’m a very blessed man,” Meyer said. “I’m blessed because of my family, (but) this team, this year, I love this group as much as any I’ve ever had.”
Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Rashod Berry caught TD passes in the first half for the Buckeyes (13-1), who took a 28-3 lead into the fourth.
But star running back Myles Gaskin threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more scores for the Huskies (10-4), scoring from 2 yards out with 42 seconds left.
The Huskies got no closer, however. Defensive player of the game Brendon White intercepted Jake Browning’s pass on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Dixon recovered Washington’s onside kick.
“We’re going down as one of three teams in Ohio State history to win 13 games,” Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young said. “Legendary team. Legendary coach. We’re all legendary right now.”
Fiesta Bowl
NO. 11 LSU 40, NO. 7 CENTRAL FLORIDA 32: Joe Burrow shook off a vicious early hit to throw for 394 yards and four touchdowns, helping LSU end Central Florida’s 25-game winning streak in the Fiesta Bowl.
LSU (10-3) fell into an early 11-point hole against the high-scoring Knights (12-1), but clawed back behind Burrow and a defensive front that sacked UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. five times and held the nation’s third-best offense to 250 total yards — 295 below its average.
Citrus Bowl
NO. 16 KENTUCKY 27, NO. 13 PENN ST. 24: Benny Snell Jr. ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns to become Kentucky’s career rushing leader and help the Wildcats wrap up their best season in more than four decades with a victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.
Snell scored on runs of 2 and 12 yards in the second half, then carried for a couple of crucial first downs to help Kentucky (10-3) run out the clock after Trace McSorley of Penn State (9-4) trimmed a 27-7 deficit to three points despite playing with a foot injury.
Sugar Bowl
TEXAS 28, GEORGIA 21: Sam Ehlinger ran for three touchdowns, the Texas defense largely held Georgia’s offense in check, and the Longhorns earned their first 10-win season since 2009.
Ehlinger was the star of a gritty win, running for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter, a 9-yard score in the second, and a 1-yard TD in the fourth. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore finished with 64 yards rushing on 21 carries and also threw for 169 yards.
