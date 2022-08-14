 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob & Rhonda Olson

  • 0
bob and rhoda olson.jpg

Bob and Rhoda Olson 

CEDAR FALLS -- Bob and Rhoda Olson celebrated their 95th and 90th birthdays with a family dinner on July 30.

Cards can be sent to 5313 Caraway Lane, Apartment 304, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store.

Two arrested for lottery fraud

Two arrested for lottery fraud

WATERLOO — Two Waterloo women have been arrested for allegedly trying to circumvent state debt collection efforts when they cashed in a winnin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News