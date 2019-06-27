A waterfront sanctuary, buried in the jungle, offers 11 rooms with luxury accommodations including over-the-water bungalows, a spacious spa and a yoga facility, along with kayaks, a sweat lodge, gardens, hiking trails through the jungle and an excellent farm-to-table restaurant. Low season prices for a cabana start at about $175.

This beautiful, intimate eco-resort is just minutes from Bacalar but feels like a different world. The road is rugged, so drive with caution. (A typical sedan can make it.) The resort is pet-friendly and has lakefront access, kayaks, yoga and a spa. Cabins start at about $42.

This spacious, rural eco-resort offers four cabins with screened-in porches (about $54 per night, per person) as well as camping facilities (about $6). The beautiful lakefront setting also hosts health and sustainability-related events. The meals, cooked in a traditional outdoor kitchen, are delicious, nutritious and affordable. It's located a 20-minute drive (or $8 taxi ride) from Bacalar - and is solar-powered, so come with provisions such as a fully charged battery and a backup.

Specializing in alternative tours focusing on the lagoon's environmental features, this team of seasoned sailors knows the lake, and its ecosystems, well. About $25 per person for a 3.5-hour trip.

Where to eat

El Manati

Calle 22 No. 116

011-52-983-834-2021

bit.ly/ElManati

Creative art space, natural products shop and restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining in a tropical garden gallery. Breakfast, brunch and "comida" (the big midday meal in Mexico). Great vegetarian options. Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Entrees start at about $4.

La Playita

Avenida Costera at the corner of Calle 26

011-52-983-834-3068

laplayitabacalar.com

High quality seafood/Latin fusion cuisine. As the name suggests, it is located right on one of the best beaches in town, so bring your swimwear. Open noon to midnight. Entrees start at about $4.

Finisterre Bacalar

Calle 3 between Calle 24 and Calle 26

011-52-984-105-6078

bit.ly/FinisterreBacalar

Beautiful, new fine dining Italian/Mediterranean fusion option with a view of the lagoon. Slow-food ethic includes handmade pasta and pizza dough that has risen for four days. Open 8 a.m. to noon. Upscale for Bacalar, with entrees starting at about $7.