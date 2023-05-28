Hyacinth is a shade of lavender or violet that best recalls the color of a purple-blue evening dusk. Today’s version of the color trends a bit brighter, Boho and modern, sophisticated and chic.

Pair it with neutrals like off-white, gray and smoky tones to create a soft, muted effect. For contemporary visual interest, consider yellows, oranges and browns. Use it to sound a bright note in a dark room.

Hyacinth can evoke serenity, calmness and an air of relaxation. Use it in bedrooms and baths, obviously, or use the color to turn heads in the living room or kitchen, either as a wall color, painted cabinetry, as the wall color, an accent color in textiles, furnishings and accessories, or to accent natural materials such as wood, leather and stone.