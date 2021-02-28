Hansen/50

HUDSON-Mr. and Mrs. Hansen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Jay Hansen married Jeanne Wagner on February 27, 1971, in Ames.

The couple are both actively involved in their family business, Hansen’s Dairy.

Their family includes: Brent (Julie) Hansen, Brad Hansen, Blair (Suzanne) Hansen, Blake (Jordan) Hansen, all of Hudson, Lynn (Jason) Yungtum of Omaha, Neb., 15 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to: 8617 Lincoln Rd., Hudson, 50643.

