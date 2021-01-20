 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Block schedule start date wrong
0 comments

Block schedule start date wrong

  • 0

The story “Waterloo Schools makes career move” on B4 in Sunday’s paper incorrectly stated when the four-block schedule would begin at the Waterloo Career Center. It will start next fall at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News