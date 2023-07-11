WATERLOO -- The Black Pastors Association is sponsoring a citywide revival at 7 p.m. July 10-14 at the shelter of the African American Museum on the corner of East Fourth and Adams streets. The guest speaker will be Bishop Darrell McFadden Sr. of New York. Local male choruses will provide the music each night and local devotional speakers will be on the program. Services are open to the public. For more information contact the Rev. Marvin Jenkins at (319) 939-6687 or (319) 235-1213.