WATERLOO -- The Black Pastors Association is sponsoring a citywide revival at 7 p.m. July 10-14 at the shelter of the African American Museum on the corner of East Fourth and Adams streets. The guest speaker will be Bishop Darrell McFadden Sr. of New York. Local male choruses will provide the music each night and local devotional speakers will be on the program. Services are open to the public. For more information contact the Rev. Marvin Jenkins at (319) 939-6687 or (319) 235-1213.
top story
Black Pastors Association sponsoring revival beginning tonight
Related to this story
Most Popular
The squad which includes three Northern Iowa recruits, and six Division I recruits in all went a perfect 11-0 (22-2 in sets).
Subflooring on the second floor had rotted away because of moisture.
The gunman demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
After one season on a two-way contract, the Milwaukee Bucks and former Northern Iowa guard AJ Green agreed to a multi-year contract.
One person was taken to the hospital following a possible electrocution at the Waterloo sewer treatment plant on Tuesday afternoon.