Black Hawks lose USHL opener to Green Bay
USHL

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Green Bay scored the final three goals of the game as the Gamblers downed the Waterloo Black Hawks, 5-2, Thursday afternoon in the United States Hockey League’s Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center.

Green Bay broke open a 2-2 tie in the second period when John Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal with 11:12 remaining in the period. Damien Carfagna added a second power-play goal in the period and Jackson Hallum scored 46 seconds into the third period to ice the game for the Gamblers.

Waterloo opened the scoring when Nicholas Ahern scored with 12:13 left in the first. Conner Schneider assisted. Green Bay scored the next two goals, before Garrett Schifsky on assists from Gavin O’Connell and Mason Reiners tied it with 2:20 left in the opening period.

The Black Hawks went 0-for-4 on the power play. Emmett Croteau took the loss in net. 

Waterloo returns to action Friday against Youngstown at 4:30 p.m. (Central).

Green Bay 5, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Green Bay;2;2;1  -- 5

Waterloo;2;0;0 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Nicholas Ahern (Conner Schneider), 7:47, 2. Green Bay, Tim Delay (Nicholas Van Trassell, Owen Murray), 8:06. 3. Green Bay, Damien Carfagna (Delay, Cameron Lund), 13:16, 4. Waterloo, Garrett Schifsky (Gavin O’Connell, Mason Reiners), 17:40. Penalties – Will Staring, GB (cross checking), 8:24, Mason McCormick, Wat (tripping), 15:19.

SECOND PERIOD – 5. Green Bay, John Mittelstadt (Jared Crespo, Lund), pp, 8:48, Green Bay, Carfagna (Ryan Greene, Brody Lamb), pp,  18:37. Penalties – LaStarza, Wat (high sticking), :48, Ryan Greene, GB (tripping), 2:42, Schifsky, Wat (delay of game), 7:16, John Waldron, Wat (cross checking), 9:41. Lund, GB (roughing), 11:25. Owen Baker, Wat (boarding), 17:43.

THIRD PERIOD – 7. Green Bay, Jackson Hallum (Lund, Lamb), :46. Penalties – Crespo, GB (cross checking), 15:45.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Green Bay;17;12;1 --30

Waterloo;10;8;0  --18

Goalies – Green Bay, Aaron Randazzo (16 Saves). Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (25 Saves). Referee – David Lilly. Linesmen – Zach Carson, John Rey.

