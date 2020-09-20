Black Hawk Hotel 115 Main St., Cedar Falls 319-277-1161 theblackhawkhotel.com The 167-year-old Black Hawk Hotel is now the oldest hotel continuously operating in the U.S. and is listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places. A mix of Second Empire and Mission-style architecture, it’s also an independent boutique hotel filled with character, but with a modern, luxurious sensibility built on fine service and amenities. Extended stay suites – from one month to one year — are intended to meet the growing need for flexible housing in the Cedar Valley. Approximately 17 of the 28 hotel rooms have been renovated to include kitchenettes. The remaining rooms continue to serve hotel guests. New cleaning and no-contact policies have been implement for guest, community and staff safety. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adjacent retro motel has been opened to health care professionals who need a place to safely quarantine. The nightly rate was reduced and half of the revenue from these reservations has been donated back to the local health system’s foundation. Guests can enjoy a meal, a grab-and-go beverage or snack or gather with friends at the Farm Shed, a breakfast-all-day café just steps away – and just a cool place to hang out. The hotel lobby and Bar Winslow, a local hot-spot, are available for rentable event space. The lobby can accommodate groups of 10-150 (event occupancy determined by current social distancing guidelines). Bar Winslow’s private lounge can host groups of 25 for cocktail parties, while the entire bar can be bought out for up to 60 guests. A music series and special events often take place at the hotel, which is located on the Cedar Falls Parkade, home to numerous boutiques, shops and restaurants. Bar Winslow is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday Thirsty hotel guests can drift across the threshold and join other revelers at Bar Winslow, known for its Prohibition-inspired craft cocktails and seasonal beer, wine and cocktails. A main stay on the menu – and the number one selling cocktail — is Bar Winslow’s Old Fashioned, made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, walnut bitters and orange to give this classic cocktail an approachable new twist.