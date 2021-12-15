Black Hawk County Gaming Association awards $1,417,352 to local organizations

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Gaming Association has awarded $1,417,352 to three cities and eight nonprofit organizations in Black Hawk County.

Funds will be used to support a wide array of projects, but all have one thing in common: helping move Black Hawk County forward and supporting an even brighter future.

“Our organization was established to provide property tax relief to cities and counties and also benefit charitable organizations doing outstanding, innovative work,” said Board President Carolyn Rafferty in a news release. “We are excited to partner on these projects and create new opportunities for growth within the community as we continue to navigate unprecedented times.”

After conducting a thorough evaluation of all applications, the BHCGA board of directors elected to fund the following projects on Dec. 13:

-- Peoples Community Health Clinic, $500,000 for Support the Mission Peoples Capital Project

-- City of Waterloo, $400,000 for Cedar River lighting

-- City of Hudson Hudson, $107,500 for city park equipment

-- Grout Museum, $100,000 for new doors/entrances renovations

-- Youth Art Team, $75,000

-- Hospitality House of the Cedar Valley Warming Center, $75,000

-- North End Cultural Center, $58,000 for expanded activities

-- City of Elk Run Heights, $35,000 for city parks project updates

-- Waterloo Housing Trust Fund, $30,000 for Waterloo Housing Trust Fund Program 10

-- Amani Community Services, $24,352 for Empowering Men Project

-- Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, $12,500 for the Evolution of African American Music Residency

Revenue for the Black Hawk County Gaming Association comes from the contracted fees received from the Isle Casino Hotel. Since its inception in 2007, the Black Hawk County Gaming Association has gifted over $60 million to 627 different projects in seven counties and 51 cities in Northeast Iowa.

The next Black Hawk County Grant Cycle opens Jan. 2. Visit bhcga.org for further details on funding guidelines or contact staff at (319) 433-1153 with any additional questions.

