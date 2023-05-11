Black Hawk County area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty include:

Adam Liddle, 2015 --- Waterloo Police Department, suffered a fatal heart attack following a shift in which he responded to a burglary in progress and a shots fired call.

Lance Dietsch, 1989 — Iowa state trooper, originally from Waterloo, died when the patrol aircraft he was flying in a search mission crashed in Cass County.

Charles Whitney, 1985 — Iowa state trooper died June 16 when he was struck by a car on Interstate 380 near the River Forest Road exit in Evansdale.

William Mullikin, 1981 — A detective sergeant with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office died in a two-car accident July 14 while answering a call.

Wayne Rice, 1981 — Waterloo police officer shot by James M. "T-Bone" Taylor July 12.

Michael Hoing, 1981 — Waterloo police officer shot by James M. "T-Bone" Taylor July 12.

Gabriel LaFromboise, 1976 — La Porte City police officer killed Dec. 9 when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer rig during a high-speed chase.

William Mehlhorn, 1956 — Waterloo police officer shot by a burglar fleeing from the scene of the crime in January.

Everett Dutcher, 1945 — Cedar Falls police officer who was assisting firefighters when the fire truck he was on collided with a train.

W. Fay Dilworth, 1932 — Black Hawk County sheriff's deputy shot while attempting to serve a rape warrant.

Vinton Margretz, 1925 — Waterloo police officer died in a motorcycle accident while responding to a call.

William Goodenbour, 1920 — Waterloo detective shot while questioning a suspect about a forged check.

Fred Widmann, 1908 — Waterloo police officer killed during regular patrol downtown.