Actor Peter Coyote is 77. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 72. Singer John Prine is 72. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 72. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 70. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 64. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 60. Actress Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 59. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 59. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” “Reno 911!”) is 49. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” “Saved by the Bell”) is 45. Singer “is 39. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 36. R&B singer Cherie is 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.