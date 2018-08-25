Singer Vic Dana is 78. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 73. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 69. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 58. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 52. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton (2017’s “MacGyver,” “Family Law”) is 44. Actor Mike Colter (“Jessica Jones”) is 42. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 38. Actor Chris Pine is 38. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 33. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 30. Actress Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” “Heroes”) is 30. Actress Keke Palmer (“Akeelah and the Bee”) is 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.