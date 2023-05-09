Actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 87. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 86. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 86. singer Tommy Roe is 81. singer-guitarist Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield and Poco is 79. actor Candice Bergen is 77. singer Clint Holmes is 77. actor Anthony Higgins ("Raiders of the Lost ark") is 76. Musician Billy Joel is 74. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 73.
BIRTHDAYS
