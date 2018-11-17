Talk show host Larry King is 85. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 82. Media mogul Ted Turner is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 76. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 69. Actor Robert Beltran ("Big Love," "Star Trek: Voyager") is 65. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 64. Actress Glynnis O'Connor is 63. Journalist Ann Curry is 62. Actress Allison Janney ("The West Wing") is 59. Actress Meg Ryan is 57. Actress Jodie Foster is 56. Singer Tony Rich is 47. Country singer Billy Currington is 45. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 45. Director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") is 39. Actor Adam Driver ("Girls") is 35. Country singer Cam is 34. Rapper Tyga is 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.