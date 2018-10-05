Actress Glynis Johns ("Mary Poppins") is 95. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 77. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 75. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 71. Actress Karen Allen is 67. Director Clive Barker is 66. Actor Daniel Baldwin ("Homicide: Life on the Streets") is 58. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 44. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 44. Actress Parminder Nagra ("ER," "Bend It Like Beckham") is 43. Actor Scott Weinger ("Full House") is 43. Actress Kate Winslet is 43. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 40. Actor Jesse Eisenberg ("The Social Network") is 35. Actor Joshua Logan Moore ("Desperate Housewives") is 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.