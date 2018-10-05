Actress Glynis Johns ("Mary Poppins") is 95. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 77. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 75. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 71. Actress Karen Allen is 67. Director Clive Barker is 66. Actor Daniel Baldwin ("Homicide: Life on the Streets") is 58. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 44. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 44. Actress Parminder Nagra ("ER," "Bend It Like Beckham") is 43. Actor Scott Weinger ("Full House") is 43. Actress Kate Winslet is 43. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 40. Actor Jesse Eisenberg ("The Social Network") is 35. Actor Joshua Logan Moore ("Desperate Housewives") is 24.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments