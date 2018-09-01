Dancer-actress Marge Champion is 99. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 80. Singer Sam Gooden of The Impressions is 79. Singer-turned-minister Joe Simon is 75. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 75. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 70. Actor Mark Harmon is 67. Actress Linda Purl is 63. Actor Keanu Reeves is 54. Actress Salma Hayek is 52. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life To Live”) is 52. Actress Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” “Titus”) is 50. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 45. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 44. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 39. DJ-music producer Zedd is 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.