Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 76. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 75. Actor Christopher Knight ("The Brady Bunch") is 61. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 50. Actor Jeremy London ("Party of Five") is 46. Actor Jason London ("The Rage: Carrie Two") is 46. Actress Yunjin Kim ("Lost") is 45. Actor Adam DeVine ("Modern Family") is 35. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 35. Actor Lucas Neff ("Raising Hope") is 33. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 30. Singer Lorde is 22.
Nov. 8: Actor Norman Lloyd ("St. Elsewhere") is 104. Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 74. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 69. Former "Entertainment Tonight" host Mary Hart is 68. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 66. Actress Alfre Woodard is 66. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 57. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 52. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 51. Actress Parker Posey is 50. Singer Diana King is 48. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 46. Actress Gretchen Mol is 45. Actor Matthew Rhys is 44. Actress Tara Reid ("Sharknado," ''American Pie") is 43. Singer Bucky Covington ("American Idol") is 41. Actress Dania Ramirez ("Devious Maids," ''Entourage") is 39. TV personality Jack Osbourne ("The Osbournes") is 33. Actress Jessica Lowndes ("90210") is 30. Singer SZA is 29. Singer-actor Riker Lynch ("Glee") is 27. Singer Lauren Alaina ("American Idol") is 24. Actor Van Crosby ("Splitting Up Together") is 16.
Nov. 9: Actor Charlie Robinson ("Hart of Dixie," ''Night Court") is 73. Actor Robert David Hall ("CSI") is 70. Actor Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") is 67. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 59. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 58. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 49. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 48. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 48. Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") is 46. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 45. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 41. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 40. Country singer Chris Lane is 34. Actress Nikki Blonsky ("Hairspray") is 30.
Nov. 10: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 90. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 84. Actor Albert Hall ("Ally McBeal," ''Beloved") is 81. Country singer Donna Fargo is 77. Lyricist Tim Rice is 74. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 69. Actor Jack Scalia is 68. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 62. Actress Mackenzie Phillips ("One Day at a Time") is 59. Actor Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey") is 55. Comedian Tommy Davidson ("In Living Color") is 55. Actor Michael Jai White is 54. Country singer Chris Cagle is 50. Comedian Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock") is 50. Actress Ellen Pompeo ("Grey's Anatomy") is 49. Actor Orny Adams (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 48. Rapper Warren G is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 44. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 43. Rapper Eve is 40. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 39. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 36. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 35. Actor Josh Peck ("Drake and Josh") is 32. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 28. Actress Kiernan Shipka ("Mad Men") is 19.
