Actor Freddie Jones (“The Elephant Man”) is 91. Actor Ian Holm (“Lord of the Rings,” “Chariots of Fire”) is 87. Actress Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 78. Singer Maria Muldaur is 76. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 67. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 66. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 66. Drummer Neil Peart of Rush is 66. Actor Peter Scolari (“Newhart,” “Bosom Buddies”) is 63. Actress Rachel Ward is 61. Actress Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” “Life on a Stick”) is 56. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 52. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 48. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 44. Rapper 2 Chainz is 41. Actor Ben McKenzie (“The O.C.”) is 40. Singer Ruben Studdard is 40. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 37. Actress Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Actress Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 32. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 25. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 22.
