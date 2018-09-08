Actor Philip Baker Hall ("Bruce Almighty," "The Insider") is 87. Actor Greg Mullavey ("Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman") is 85. Actor Tom Ligon ("Oz," "Another World") is 78. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 76. Singer Jose Feliciano is 73. Actress Judy Geeson ("Mad About You") is 70. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 68. Actress Amy Irving is 65. Actress Kate Burton ("Scandal") is 61. Director Chris Columbus is 60. Actor Colin Firth is 58. Actor Sean O'Bryan ("The Princess Diaries" films) is 55. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 50. Director Guy Ritchie is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 46. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 44. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 34. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 32.
