Actress Marlo Thomas is 81. Singer Dr. John is 78. Actress Juliet Mills ("Passions," "Nanny and the Professor") is 77. Actress Goldie Hawn is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 68. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 66. Actress Cherry Jones ("The Horse Whisperer") is 62. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 56. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 55. Singer Bjork is 53. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 50. TV personality Rib Hillis ("Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") is 48. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan ("Good Morning America," "Live With Kelly and Michael") is 47. Actor Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 43. Actress Jena Malone ("Saved," "Life as a House") is 34. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 33. Actor Sam Palladio ("Nashville") is 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.