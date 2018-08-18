Actor L.Q. Jones (“The Virginian”) is 91. Actress Debra Paget (“Love Me Tender”) is 85. Actress Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 80. Drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 79.
Singer Johnny Nash is 78. Actress Jill St. John is 78. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 74. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 73. Actor Gerald McRaney is 71. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 70. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 66. Actor Peter Gallagher is 63. Actor Adam Arkin is 62. Singer Ivan Neville is 59. Actor John Stamos is 55. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 53. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 53. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 52. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 51. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 49. Actress Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 36. Actress Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 19.
