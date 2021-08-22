Birgens Honored by Mathematical Association

WAVERLY-Wartburg professors Brian and Mariah Birgen have received a 2021 Certificate of Meritorious Service Award from the Mathematical Association of America.

Mariah Birgen, who received the association’s 2020 Iowa Section award for Distinguished College or University Teaching of Mathematics, has been at Wartburg since 1997. Brian Birgen has taught at the college since 2001. The husband and wife team has been an integral part of the Iowa Section of the MAA for two decades, participating in section activities and assuming various leadership roles. They regularly speak at the annual meeting and bring student teams from the college to the Iowa Collegiate Mathematics Competition.

The award is presented for service at the national level or for service to a section of the association. Both Birgens have been members of the section’s executive committee, with each serving a term as section chair. They also have played integral roles in the development of new programs within the section.

At Wartburg, they both helped redesign the college’s calculus sequence, while Brian played a key role in developing an actuarial science degree, and Mariah has made substantial contributions to the faculty governance structure and the Wartburg Scholars program. The Mathematical Association of America is the world’s largest community of mathematicians, students, and enthusiasts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0