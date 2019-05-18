ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made save after save to pull off yet another playoff victory — and make some team history — for the Blues.
The rookie goalie stopped 29 shots to set a franchise record with his 10th postseason win this year and St. Louis edged the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Friday night to even the Western Conference final at two games apiece.
"He's been dynamite back there for us all year and his first game he came in and had a goose egg and just took over from there," Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said of Binnington. "It's been fun to watch.
"He's just doing his thing."
Binnington moved past Brian Elliott (2016) and Roman Turek (2001) for the most wins by a Blues goalie in a single playoffs. He is the 10th rookie netminder to win at least 10 games in a single postseason in league history.
"It's a great honor," Binnington said. "Obviously, I'm having a lot of fun back here playing with this team. They're doing a great job. They limited chances tonight. They played a complete game and I just tried to do my job."
Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for the Blues, giving Binnington all the scoring he needed.
Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 20 saves.
Game 5 is in San Jose on Sunday.
Barbashev gave the Blues a quick lead when his shot deflected off of Gustav Nyquist's stick and into the net just 35 seconds in. Alexander Steen's hip check of Brent Burns behind the Sharks' net created a turnover that led to Barbashev's first career playoff goal.
There have been seven goals scored in the opening minute of playoff games this year, with three of them coming against San Jose - the most since the Boston Bruins allowed four during their Stanley Cup run in 2011.
"We've got to be more ready at the start of the game, for sure," Jones said. "With the way the last game ended, we should have known how they were going to come out and we were just a little more casual at the start of the game."
The Blues needed just 9 seconds to convert on a power play as Bozak's shot found its way through several skates and past Jones to make it 2-0 with 2:07 left in the first.
"We kind of were stressing we've got to get more pucks on net with traffic and we were just kind of passing it around the outside a little too much," Bozak said. "Great shot by Vlady (Tarasenko) and Patty (Maroon) got a tip. Just a loose puck in front and I got kind of lucky that it ended up on my stick and went in."
