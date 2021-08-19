Big Wheels and fast feet net Raymond girl a State Fair win

RAYMOND -- Speed, grit and a hefty dose of determination garnered an Iowa State Fair win for a Raymond girl.
McKenna Cronbaugh, 8, won a blue ribbon in the Big Wheel races on the Grand Concourse at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday in Des Moines.
